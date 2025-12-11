iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

