State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

State Street Corp reduced its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.87% of State Street worth $1,467,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in State Street by 11.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.