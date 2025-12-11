State Street Corp Has $1.74 Billion Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.69% of Iron Mountain worth $1,737,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 111.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock worth $21,799,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

