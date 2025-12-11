Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.23% of Seagate Technology worth $1,305,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,027,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 148,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,114,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $298.92 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $301.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.