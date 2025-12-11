Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,860,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

