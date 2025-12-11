State Street Corp Buys 96,172 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Gartner worth $1,379,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $231.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

