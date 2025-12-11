State Street Corp Grows Position in Wabtec $WAB

State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.38% of Wabtec worth $1,567,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 240.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% during the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after buying an additional 78,394 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,371,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.34. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.97.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,060. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,455 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.