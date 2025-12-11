State Street Corp Buys 708,838 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Roblox worth $1,266,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $8,997,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,541. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price target on Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

Roblox Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE RBLX opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

