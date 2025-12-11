State Street Corp Has $1.54 Billion Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 8.37% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,540,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3%

ESS opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

