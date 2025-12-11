State Street Corp Sells 55,633 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.41% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $1,323,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

