Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 537.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 103.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 246,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 125,386 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This trade represents a 32.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

