121,670 Shares in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Evertec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Evertec during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Evertec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Evertec by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

