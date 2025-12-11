Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 61.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 61.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 553,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 97,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -1.04.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

