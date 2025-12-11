Invesco Ltd. Has $76.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Twilio worth $76,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,044,515 shares of company stock valued at $133,673,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

