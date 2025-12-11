Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $67.16. 7,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.90.

EVGGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evolution AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Pareto Securities cut Evolution AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Evolution AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

