Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,082,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 703,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
