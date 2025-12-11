Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.0667.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $10,272,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $479.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

