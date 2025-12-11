Reviewing Marcus & Millichap (MMI) & Its Competitors

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.21% -44.10% -1.59%

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s peers have a beta of -6.34, indicating that their average stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -175.25 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 1.05

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marcus & Millichap’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marcus & Millichap and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 188 667 296 11 2.11

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

