Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,542,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $107,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $317.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,021,481 shares of company stock worth $79,407,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

