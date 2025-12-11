CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 20,591 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $632.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

