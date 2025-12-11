SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,599 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $323.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,768. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

