Natixis Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 82.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,999 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CNI opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

