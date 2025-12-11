Natixis Buys 25,634 Shares of Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Natixis lifted its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,675.52. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

