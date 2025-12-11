Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 937,245 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

