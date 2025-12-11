Natixis Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Biogen were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

