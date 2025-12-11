GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:GDDY opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.94 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,476.27. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.