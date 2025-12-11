Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 194.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,934 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

