CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $79.68 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $113.18 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $902.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.