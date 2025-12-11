Natixis Sells 72,712 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,712 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after buying an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,528,000 after buying an additional 1,799,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,467,000 after buying an additional 1,789,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

