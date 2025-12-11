Natixis Sells 96,697 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $153,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 947,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,330,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 934,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $114.16 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,578.84. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

