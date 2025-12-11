Natixis Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3,687.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $133.40 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.