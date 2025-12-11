Natixis Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 95,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in StandardAero by 46.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

