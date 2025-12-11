Natixis Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Natixis decreased its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314,539 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bruker were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bruker by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 273.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,746,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,142,000 after purchasing an additional 336,026 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 45,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 3.4%

BRKR opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

