Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Natixis increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 302,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $95,396.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,861.03. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

