Natixis Buys 27,048 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 981.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,439.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 907.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 97,779 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 896.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.6%

COKE stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

