58,363 Shares in Acushnet $GOLF Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 487.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $85.95.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,137,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,458.36. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $1,693,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,667.96. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,460 shares of company stock worth $5,786,311. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

