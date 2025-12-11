Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Morningstar by 22,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 162,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,512,000 after buying an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,190,000 after acquiring an additional 204,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $2,700,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $216.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MORN

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $1,536,637.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,693,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,601,101.75. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $13,537,223. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

