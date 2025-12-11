Ossiam Has $1.24 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,175 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $175,963,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,369,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,125 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $14,618,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,358,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

