Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for ACGL FY2025 Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $9.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.09. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

ACGL opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $97.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,551,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,919 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

