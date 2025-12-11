Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of CENTA Q2 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 40.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

