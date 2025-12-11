Ossiam Raises Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Ossiam increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15,164.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

