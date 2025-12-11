Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $234,386,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $90,588,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,706,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,227,000 after purchasing an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.79.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.19. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 81.91%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,786.49. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

