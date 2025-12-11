WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 95.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $276.44 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $277.94. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,206.40. This represents a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.18, for a total value of $200,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,557.60. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $4,385,254. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.