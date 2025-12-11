Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

