HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for ETON FY2025 Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETON. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

