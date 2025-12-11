Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,812 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communication by 106.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Rogers Communication by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communication currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

