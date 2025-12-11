Natixis Acquires 16,548 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 341.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after purchasing an additional 136,382 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.67 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

