State Street Corp Grows Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,965,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.85.

APP opened at $703.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 191,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,593,197.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,998,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 332,727 shares of company stock worth $195,062,520 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

