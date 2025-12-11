Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,634,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149,084 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,004,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 314,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,292 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

