eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,639,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 259,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $1,760,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 112.9% during the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 8,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,385. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.63 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

